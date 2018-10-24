Agriculture is basically the cultivation of plants for the production of food, fuel, fibre and medicine and many other things that have become a necessity for the mankind. Agriculture is said to be an art, science and commerce all at the same time. It is said to be an art because it involves the growth, development and management of crops. It requires patience to produce the good crop and only some farmers who possess this art can achieve it. The knowledge of breeding and genetics is also the modern method of agriculture. Several inventions and explorations are being made in the field. Agriculture supports the economy more than any other sector and thus certainly falls in this category too. The development in the field of science and technology led to the use of modern techniques in agriculture. While it has contributed a great deal to the development of the agriculture sector, the modern technology has also had certain negative impact on the sector. Here is the kind of impact it has had. The use of fertilizers and pesticides as well as the use of technologically advanced equipment for the cultivation of crops has increased the yields hugely however it has also been the cause of environmental damage and impacted the human health negatively. Like every other sector, the agricultural sector has also evolved over the centuries and its development has brought about certain positive and negative impact on the society.

ABDUL WADOOD

Lahore

