Agricultural sector indispensable for country’s economic growth: Tasneem

Minister of State/ SAPM for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi on Friday said all possible steps were being taken to enable rural development-driven economic growth by enhancing financial inclusion in the agriculture sector to boost productivity and exports.

He expressed these views while addressing a closing ceremony of a five-day international training course on productivity gainsharing in agribusiness enterprises. The event was jointly organized by National Productivity Organization (NPO) and Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Tokyo, Japan.

The minister said the government is committed to support the agriculture sector and believed that initiatives and platforms which connect such international practices can drive further development of the sector.

He was of the view that agricultural sector is indispensable for the country’s economic growth, food security, employment generation and poverty alleviation particularly at the rural level.

The minister said the government is closely monitoring key crops, devising policies and planning interventions to ensure uninterrupted supply of basic food items at affordable prices in the country.

The minister said he looks forward to enhancing productivity of agriculture sector based on mutual learning and showing the rest of the world that how APO member countries can work together for innovation and development agricultural sector.

He lauded the efforts of the organizers for hosting a successful event which got attention of APO member countries.