Agri-water shortage to end soon

The shortage of agri-water across the district would be finshed soon and water till the tail end would be assured. These views were expressed by Provincial Minister Agriculture, Mohammad Ismail Rahu while chairing the meeting of Govt Officials, SIDA representatives and growers at Darbar Hall Badin on Saturday.

The meeting was participated by MPA, Haji Taj Mohammad Mallah, Haji Sain Bux Jamali, General Secretary PPP Badin, Aslam Rahu, Asif Jan Siddique, Deputy Commissioner Badin, Hassan Sardar Niazi, SSP Badin, MD SIDA and Director SIDA and others growers and politicians were also present.

While adressing the meeting provinicial Minister Sindh, Mohammad Ismail Rahu directed the officials that by finshing the shortage of agri-water it should be assured to the tail-end growers. Adding he issued the directives to concerned authorities that they must assured the reach of water till tail-end growers. He expressed that August is going to end but yet there no sufficient quantity of water is available in the different canals of district that caused of destruction of the crops and agri means and people of district were in dire need of water.

I have given directives from my leadership and specially Chief Minister Sindh that I should take concrete efforts to assure the availability of water till tails growers at any cost, he added.

Mr. Rahu said that no any negligence would be accept adding that all illegal water courses must be closed on immediate basis and he also directed the officials to remove lift machines from the canals with assistance of Rangers, Police and district administration. It is our prime duty to make assure the availability of water till the tail-end growers and residents.

