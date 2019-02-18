Agri-Tourism conference commences at PMAS-AAUR

Staff Reporter

The 2nd National Agri-tourism Conference (Feb18-19, 2019) commenced at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Monday, with an aim to promote agri-tourism business development ideas and to cope with the entrepreneurship opportunities by counterfeiting the challenges for the exposure and rural development of agriculturists.

The conference was organized by PMAS-AAUR department of Horticulture in collaboration with University of Baltistan, Agriculture University Faisalabad, Alpine Club, Agri. Tourism Development Corporation Pakistan (ATDCP) and Tourism Department Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Minister for Education Gilgit Baltistan Mohammad Ibrahim Sanai was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the conference. In his address, he said that tourism sector is growing rapidly and became one of the fastest growing economic sectors in the world.

He said landscape of Pakistan has everything and there is dire need to encourage private sector to invest in tourism sector of Pakistan as this industry of Pakistan has huge but untapped economic potential.

He applauds the efforts of PMAS-AAUR and organizers for the exposure of agri-tourism in Pakistan and assured full support for the promotion of agri-tourism. He hoped the conference will open new horizons for the stakeholders in terms of education, linkage and agri-entrepreneurship ideas.

Prof. Dr. Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi, Vice Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR, in his welcome address, stressed the farmers with small land holdings and lesser resources to increase the profitability of their farms the need to open-up opportunities for businessmen and agri entrepreneurs on a broader scale. He said that agricultural tourism is becoming an important activity to develop opportunities as more population has moved to cities and have lost their connection to the areas where agriculture prevails.

He said that universities can play a pivotal role in the promotion of tourism and agricultural tourism will also help the poverty alleviation in the rural population

He emphasized on students belonging to agriculture lands to come with agri entrepreneurship ideas and explore the opportunities by adding value to their agriculture lands and promoting their cultures to enhance the tourism industry and for their rural

Mr. Ashraf Sada, CM Standing Committee Gilgit Baltistan Council, Prof. Dr Naeem Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Baltistan, Mr. Farhat Karim Hashmi, Group Head Agri.Technology ZTBL, Moulana Abdul Wahid, Mentor Khashal Agri-Tourism Village, Mr. Tariq Tanveer CEO, ATDCP, Dr. Shahzad Basra Focal Person Agri tourism Club UAF, G. M. Saqib Deputy Director Govt of Gilgit Baltistan, Dr. Allah Dad Khan, D.G. Agriculture KPK, Aftab Rana President Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan, Mr. Abu Zafar Saiq President Alpine Club of Pakistan, also addressed the participants.

