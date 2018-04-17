Agri reforms to create jobs, improve food, farmers’ income

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Muhammad Mahmood Secretary Agriculture Punjab has said that Government of Punjab is committed to modernize Punjabi agriculture and transform it into an engine of growth, job creation, and prosperity. Long-needed reforms will help raise farmers’ incomes, give consumers better quality and safer food at lower prices, create more jobs on farms and in agribusinesses, and improve the use of irrigation water.

Modernization of agriculture in Punjab will be a win for farmers, a win for consumers, and a win for the Province. A comprehensive package of reforms, supported through the Strengthening Markets for Agriculture and Rural Transformation Project (SMART), is expected to add $2.2 billion to the economic value of farming, create 350,000 jobs, and lift 1.7 million people out of poverty over a period of five years. The Program will also reduce inequality and expand opportunities for women and youth. Mahmood further disclosed that The SMART reform package has five main components: 1) making farm subsidies work; 2) allowing the private sector to set up agricultural markets; 3) stimulating production and improving the quality of meat and milk; 4) increasing animal productivity and improving animal healthcare; and 5) improving the use of irrigation water.

A significant part of the 55 billion rupees a year of government spending on untargeted and expensive subsidies will be re-oriented towards “smart” and efficient subsidies targeted to small farmers, public investments that increase farmers’ productivity and incomes, financial support to agribusiness, and improvements in irrigation management. Farming in Punjab has great potential thanks to excellent fertile soils and an extensive irrigation system that covers more than 80% of agriculture lands.

It is also essential for the well-being of its people, given that 40% of its population depend on agriculture for a living. These reforms can be transformational. While farmers will continue to produce wheat sufficient to satisfy the demand and ensure food security, the Government will provide support for them to start growing more profitable crops and selling them under improved marketing conditions. Wheat flour prices will decrease to benefit both rural and urban consumers. Removing price caps of meat and raw milk will stimulate livestock production and weaken incentives to sell low quality milk, so consumers will have more choice of safer food products.

Management of water resources for irrigation will become more financially sustainable by enacting the required legislation and policies, improving the assessment and collection of water charges (abiana), mapping and registering tube wells, and reduce water theft.