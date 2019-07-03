Agri programme

PTI government on Tuesday announced a comprehensive 309

billion rupees programme for the uplift of the agriculture sector. It is the first time that any government has declared such a massive and comprehensive programme for the agriculture sector involving also the uplift of livestock, fisheries, construction of small dams and expansion and upgradation of agri markets.

Given the apathy meted out to this important sector of the economy in the past, the government’s package indeed is a step in the right direction and one expects that it will also be implemented in letter and spirit so that its benefits not only are cultivated by the farmers but a strong agriculture sector will also help take off the economy. Whilst the focus of the program is on enhancing the per acre yield of wheat, rice, sugarcane and oil seeds, which indeed is important, we understand that this list of crops should also include cotton whose production has witnessed a continuous decline over the last many years. We should not forget that textile and clothing related exports fetched about thirteen to fourteen billion dollars or almost sixty percent of total export earnings last fiscal year. By enhancing production of cotton and giving facilities to the textile sector, we can easily double our exports which will greatly contribute to meet the current account deficit. Then besides ensuring that the farmers get proper return of their crops, it is important that their input costs such as that of pesticides and fertilizers are also reduced significantly. A prosperous farmer means prosperity for the entire country. We need to bring in innovation and latest technology to enhance the per acre yield of crops. Whilst the government has made the beginning by announcing the program, there is need to establish a proper mechanism at the provincial level in order to ensure its full implementation. PPP government in Sindh should also take benefit from this programme by sitting with the centre as politics should not be done when it comes to the economic interests of the country.