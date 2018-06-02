Agri Expo 2018 in Lahore from June 23

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Agriculture Department will hold a two-day Agri Expo 2018 at Expo Centre in Lahore from 23rd of this month. In a statement, Spokesman for the department Najaf Abbas said that it will be an ultimate opportunity for growers, processors and exporters to develop national as well as international linkages. He said international stakeholders can develop their export of agricultural products in Pakistan through this opportunity. Najaf Abbas said that Punjab government is fully committed to facilitate foreign investors with provision of technical services.