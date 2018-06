Lahore

Punjab Agriculture department will hold a two-day Agri Expo 2018 at Expo Centre here on June 23 and 24.

According to a spokesman of the department, the expo will be an ultimate opportunity for growers, processors and exporters to develop national as well as international linkages.

Department would promote Pakistan as a land of investment and opportunities for growth of agricultural trade in domestic and international markets through the exhibition, he added.—APP