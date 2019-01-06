Agri dept for adopting new tech to get maximum production

Staff Reporter

Agriculture department has underlined the need for adopting new cultivation technology in addition to develop high yielding and disease resisting varieties of sugarcane to get maximum production.

This was stated by Director Agriculture (Extension), Chaudhary Abdul Hameed here on Sunday. He informed that the area under sugarcane cultivation had recorded a steep decline of 27 percent in Punjab this year whereas in Faisalabad it recorded 15 percent decline.

Explaining the statistics, he told that last year sugarcane was cultivated on 269,000 acres of land in Faisalabad whereas this year it cultivated on 227,000 acres of land. It would certainly affect the overall production of sugar in future which was currently being available in surplus quality to be exported.

He told that there are five sugar mills in Faisalabad with total crushing capacity of 29,800 tons per day.

Although the sugar mills have started crushing but they are unable to get enough sugarcane to run their mills with full crushing capacity. He told that currently per-acre yield of sugarcane is around 622 maunds which is less than the international standard.

Highlighting the importance of sugarcane, he said it is an important cash crop of Pakistan. Sugar industry is the second largest agro-based industry in the country, consuming sugarcane as raw material for producing refined sugar.

Some portion of the crop was also used for the production of brown sugar, locally known as ‘Gur’, especially in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

He further informed that Pakistan was the fifth largest country in terms of cultivated sugarcane area but it was a matter of concern that it was lagging far behind than the developed countries in terms of per hectare production of sugarcane.

Director Agriculture said that the department already launched a vigorous campaign to educate sugarcane growers to select only high yielding varieties for cultivation which have maximum sugar content.

Similarly, new varieties were also being encouraged which needs less water as compared to the existing varieties which need multiple watering to get proper yield, he added.

He told that the government has already issued directive to ensure payment of sugarcane at Rs.180 per maund to the growers

