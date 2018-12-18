Agreements worth $260m signed at Build Asia expo

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The three-day mega event of 14th Build Asia Exhibition, successfully concluded in Karachi on Monday, as it facilitated the signing of agreements worth $260 million between many local and foreign companies participating in this mega event.

The event, held at the Karachi Expo Center from December 15 to 17, is the largest exhibition of construction, real-estate and housing industry, held annually organized by E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan.

Around 70,000 people visited the three – day exhibition where local and foreign companies showcased products related to construction and housing industries. Two big companies from China have shown interest to make investment in Pakistan. A company Yuanda Group has shown interest to invest in Prime Minister’s low cost housing schemes.

The company has planned pre-fabricated housings and China Speed system for Pakistan and this regard it held meetings with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar. Division Chief, International communications, Shenyang People’s Association, Zhu Gang, while talking to Pakistan Observer Zhu Gang said that China was giving priority to Pakistan in Asia region.

Leading Chinese investors are in constant contact with Pakistani authorities, he said.

Another multi-billion dollars group Wuai and Yiwu has shown interest to make Pakistan, especially Karachi, a commercial hub in Asia. Chinese wholesale market has intended to make Karachi as display and manufacturing place.

In this regard many businesses leaders from Liaoning Province, China held discussions with Pakistani authorities. On the occasion, Dr. Khurshid Nizam, President, E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan said that both the leading Chinese companies had shown interest to use local manufacturing with the help of advanced technologies and market the products in Asia and Gulf markets.

The three-day mega events also included forums including CPEC constructions, Gems and Stone, low cost housing projects and furniture. Dr. Khurshid Nizam said that for the last 14 years the mega events were held successfully. Many foreign companies including China, Iran and Turkey showcased their products at the mega event.

