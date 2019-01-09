Agreements with IPPs are a noose around our necks: CJP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday remarked agreements made with independent power producers (IPPs) have become a noose around our necks.

Secretary power division, counsels of power companies and representatives of IPPs appeared before the court as a bench, headed by the chief justice, heard a suo motu case of excessive payments made to IPPs.

As the hearing went under way, Justice Ijazul Ahsan turned to the power secretary and said, “As per the report, each IPP was paid an excessive amount of Rs159 million. You made payments based on capacity.”

Further, the chief justice remarked, “Millions of rupees of the nation were given away whether they generated electricity or not. Across the world, such agreements are being cancelled.”

The secretary power told the court, “Whether electricity is taken or not, payments are made based on capacity.” At this, the chief justice said, “Millions and billions of rupees are just paid like that. We are sending this matter to the National Accountability Bureau.

