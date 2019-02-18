Agreements with Crown Prince to bring economic prosperity: PIAF

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) has said the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS) to Pakistan is going to herald a new era of prosperity and economic stability in Pakistan. $20 bn investment including 7 MoUs, agreements signed, investment of $ 4 bn in power sector and many more will lead to bright and prosperous future of Pakistan and which will proved to be a new push in the FDI sector of Pakistan.

PIAF chairman Mian Nauman Kabir said that Cabinet approval for signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with KSA on establishment of a state-of-the-art oil refinery at Gwadar would go a long way in realizing the proposal that is there for decades to have an oil refinery in Balochistan. Massive investment of $8 billion on the refinery would not only play a crucial role in the overall economic development of the country but also help realize the objective of making Gwadar hub of economic and commercial activities at a fast pace.

The day was not far away, when Pakistan would be ranked among the developed nations” Mian Nauman Kabir quoted. Nauman Kabir while issuing a press release alongwith senior vice chairman Nasir Hameed Khan, and vice chairman javed Iqbal siddiqui, said that Pakistan has been talking with both Russian Federation and China on laying of North-South and South-North pipelines and an offer made to Saudi to invest in these projects is also a step in the right direction as the projects are vitally important and the country has no resources to finance them on its own.

Nauman Kabir welcomed the state visit of Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan stating that this visit will prove a historic milestone to strengthen Pak-Saudi Arabia relations in the longer run. He stated that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are knotted in eternal relationship of brotherhood and no one could make differences between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is committed to make historic investment in Pakistan to uplift Pakistan’s economy, which is demonstration of Saudi’s trust and confidence on people of Pakistan.

Chairman said Saudi Crown Prince is a great leader of Islamic world and his economic reforms inside Saudi Arabia brought positive impact. He said the good sign is that Pakistan under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is also introducing economic structural reforms to revive the economy of the country.

