Agreement to construct Leh Expressway to be finalized within two weeks: Rashid

Rawalpindi

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Wednesday said that an agreement to construct Lai Expressway will be finalized within two weeks as in principle, FWO has agreed to finalize the agreement to complete the project on BOT basis.

Talking to media, he said Lai Expressway which was earlier proposed from Amar Chowk, Chaklala, will start from Swan bridge to facilitate maximum population of the city. He informed that the Expressway would change fate of the citizens particularly living along Lai Nullah as the citizens would be allowed to construct commercial buildings along the road.

A complete map of the expressway would be issued within days, he informed. To a question he said, the payments were given to the owners whose properties were acquired for the project. “I met the FWO authorities on Tuesday. Another meeting in this connection will be held on Sept 27. The citizens would be charged a nominal toll for the motorists but, it would be a great facility for the people of the twin cities,” he added. To another question, the Minister informed that Pakistan Railways (PR) would start process within 15 days to recruit 2031 employees out of 23000 jobs announced for the PR. First approval in this regard has been given. An advertisement will be in the national dailies within couple of days.

The recruitment would be purely on merit and 50 percent jobs would be for poor and deserving people, he said. The Minister said, “We are going to take revolutionary steps for the up-gradation of PR particularly during 100 days. The task given by the Prime Minister Imran Khan would be completed at all cost.

The railways speed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would be enhanced up to 160 kilometers per hour,” he said and expressed the desire to run the rail at 250 speed per hour. Sh Rasheed informed, 65 percent population of the country lives at both sides of the railway tracks. We are going to introduce a revolutionary program for the railways. Over 400 Railways Stations of 600 would be selected to establish industrial zones in adjoining areas.

“We will make efforts for straight track from Kalowal to Jhelum eliminating unnecessary curves of 56 kilometers with a view to reducing one hour travelling time between Rawalpindi and Lahore. FWO has accepted our offer to complete the project. We want to start 10 new trains during 100 days to facilitate the citizens. Faisalabad Express would be launched on Oct 1. —APP

