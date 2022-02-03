AGP letter for Nawaz’s health reports politically motivated: Shehbaz

Terms letter akin to contempt of LHC order

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the attorney general of Pakistan’s January 24 letter to him seeking fresh reports on the medical condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was driven by “political motivation” and is tantamount to “contempt of court” since the matter was already pending with the Lahore High Court.

The response, written by the personal secretary to the opposition leader, Murad Ali Khan, and addressed to the AGP’s secretary, Khalid Khan Niazi, said that the letter from the AGP office had been issued for the purposes of “media trial” to support the “dying political rhetoric” of the federal cabinet.

Shehbaz’s response comes a day after a fresh report of Nawaz’s medical health was submitted to the LHC by Advocate Amjad Pervez. According to that report, doctors have again advised the PML-N supremo against travelling to Pakistan. The last medical report of the former premier was submitted to the LHC on Aug 11, 2021.

The office of the AGP had on Jan 24 warned Shehbaz through an official correspondence that he could face contempt of court proceedings if he failed to furnish fresh reports regarding the medical condition of his elder brother.