AGP Khalid Jawed Khan resigns

Following the exit to Imran Khan as prime minister of Pakistan through a no-confidence vote, Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan also resigned on Saturday, sources said.

“I have served as the attorney general for Pakistan since February 2020. For this honour and privilege, I remain profoundly grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan,” Khalid Jawed said.

“I have tried to serve the country to the best of my ability and conscience. I now deem it appropriate to tender my resignation,” he added.

Prior to the Kahlid Jawed Khan’s resignation, Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid Mehmood Khan also announced to step down from his post.

Before resigning Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan had said the Supreme Court’s ruling directing the National Assembly speaker to hold the voting on-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan should be implemented in letter and spirit.

“I always fight in court but once the court passed order, it has to be implemented in letter and spirit and it shall be done,” the AGP told media persons in Islamabad on Saturday.