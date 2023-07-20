Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan on Wednesday detailed the losses incurred during the violent events of May 9 as he again sought the formation of a full court bench.

The development came as a six-member Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and consisting Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A. Malik, heard a set of pleas challenging the military trials of civilians.

During the hearing, AGP Awan said that the violent incidents of May 9 had caused losses of Rs2.5 billion, including Rs1.9bn to military installations.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial observed that the Pakistan Army Act 1952 does not apply to all but to a specific class. The remark came as the Supreme Court directed the Attorney General for Pakistan Usman Mansoor Awan to take directives from the government over the applicability of the army act, before adjourning the hearing of pleas against military trials of citizens till Friday morning.

At the outset of hearing, AGP Awan came to the rostrum to continue his arguments. He informed the bench that the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House took place at 5:40pm, noting that all attacks on military installations took place “approximately at the same time”.