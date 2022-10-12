AGP Ashtar Ausaf Ali resigns

Islamabad: Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali on Wednesday resigned from the office due to health concerns.

Ashtar Ausaf Ali was appointed as the AGP on May 9, 2022, after the resignation of Khalid Javed Khan.

Advocate Ashtar Ausaf Ali had earlier served as AGP from 2016 to 2018 and also as the law adviser to ex-premier Nawaz Sharif.

He had also served the PMLN government as Advocate General for Punjab but came to prominence for successfully representing the Sharif government in 1993 before the Supreme Court, overturning the dissolution of parliament by then-President Ghulam Ishaq Khan.