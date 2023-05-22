Agony and anger as two girls’ schools blown up in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR – Another tragic incident of destruction of girls’ schools sparked an outpouring of anger in a country that is already facing plights related to girls’ education.

Terrorists bombed two girls’ schools in the Mir Ali sub-division of the North Waziristan district in the country’s northwestern region neighboring Afghanistan.

Luckily, no students lost their lives in the vicious attack as culprits targeted the premises of Government Girls Middle School, Hafizabad, in Hassukhel village, and another one on Sunday night.

DPO confirmed the media about the attacks and clarified that no one remained hurt during the attack.

Following the attacks, local police lodged cases against militants under the Anti-Terrorism Act. The recent incidents come on the heels of killings of at least eight teachers, in separate shootings in KP’s Upper Kurram tehsil as terror attacks on educational institutes in the South Asian nation have sadly been a recurring and devastating occurrence.

WPC vehemently condemns the despicable act of extremists, who cowardly targeted two girls’ schools in North Waziristan. This horrifying incident underscores the ongoing struggle for girls’ education in Pakistan, where equal access to education remains an urgent concern. pic.twitter.com/w3vV1RDQZx — Women's Parliamentary Caucus Pakistan (@wpc_pak) May 22, 2023

The targeting of girls’ schools signifies a disturbing shift in the wave of terrorism is again focused on keeping girls away from schools, a spill over of ideology of Afghan de facto authorities. This is extremely worrying and will ouch region back by couple of decades. https://t.co/Fuxy7jRK9y — 𝐒𝐔𝐇𝐀𝐈𝐋 𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐍 (@suhailawan) May 22, 2023

Taliban exploding girl’s schools in North Waziristan for blocking education. It’s part of the sinister design for colonising Afghans/Pashtuns on both sides of the Durand Line. Pakistani state as creator/patron of Taliban cannot absolve itself from the responsibility. https://t.co/44uGSEVsAy — Afrasiab Khattak (@a_siab) May 22, 2023

Two Girl Schools in North Waziristan Mirali were blown up by unidentified miscreants on May 21st.police said

Over 500 hundred girls are again school less.

can we expect the authorities concerned to assure further attacks on Book and Pen??? pic.twitter.com/ZtaJSFclWk — Umar Wazir (@umar_wazir) May 22, 2023

But this is the first time, schools bombed and destroyed in North Waziristan. Interestingly and tragically, there is no claim of responsibility just as there is no claim of responsibility for the wave of ongoing target killing attacks in the same region (continue…) — Daud Khattak (@DaudKhattak1) May 22, 2023

Banned outfits continue to target educational institutions in various regions, particularly in KP, Balochistan. The bombings on the girls’ schools in North Waziristan garnered condemnation from local authorities, activists, and journalists.