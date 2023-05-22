Agony and anger as two girls’ schools blown up in North Waziristan

By
Web Desk (Lahore)
-
34
khorasandiary (Twitter)
khorasandiary (Twitter)

PESHAWAR – Another tragic incident of destruction of girls’ schools sparked an outpouring of anger in a country that is already facing plights related to girls’ education.

Terrorists bombed two girls’ schools in the Mir Ali sub-division of the North Waziristan district in the country’s northwestern region neighboring Afghanistan.

Luckily, no students lost their lives in the vicious attack as culprits targeted the premises of Government Girls Middle School, Hafizabad, in Hassukhel village, and another one on Sunday night.

DPO confirmed the media about the attacks and clarified that no one remained hurt during the attack.

Following the attacks, local police lodged cases against militants under the Anti-Terrorism Act. The recent incidents come on the heels of killings of at least eight teachers, in separate shootings in KP’s Upper Kurram tehsil as terror attacks on educational institutes in the South Asian nation have sadly been a recurring and devastating occurrence.

Banned outfits continue to target educational institutions in various regions, particularly in KP, Balochistan. The bombings on the girls’ schools in North Waziristan garnered condemnation from local authorities, activists, and journalists.

