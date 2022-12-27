Agha Salman’s first test hundred helped Pakistan reach 438 runs in their first innings against New Zealand on day 2 of the first test match in Karachi.

The lower-middle order batter contributed 103 of the total runs and helped Pakistan add to their overnight score of 317/5 even as the wickets around him kept tumbling.

New Zealand dealt the first blow to Pakistan on day 2 as Tim Southee removed Babar Azam in the very first over who failed to add to his total of 161 runs.

With chances of Pakistan being bowled out for a below-par score, Salman and Numan Ali (7 runs) batted their side out of trouble by adding 54 runs together with Salman doing the bulk of the scoring.

Nauman and Mohammad Wasim’s (2 runs) dismissal brought New Zealand back into the game before Mir Hamza (1) proved to be another able partner for Salman.

The pair added 39 runs together with the all-rounder again doing most of the work while Abrar Ahamed (6*) also managed to hang around to contribute a 24-run last-wicket stand during which Salman reached the three figures for the first time in his career.

For the visitors, Tim Southee claimed three wickets for 69 runs in his first outing as a captain while Ajaz Patel, Michale Bracewell and Ish Sodhi contributed two apiece.