Agha Saleem, remembered

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

A program to paid great tribute and respect to Agha Saleem on his 2nd death anniversary held at Qadir Bux Bedil Public Library organized by Sindhi Adabi Sangat Shikarpur, here on Sunday. Agha Khalid Saleem, also known as Agha Saleem was born in 1935 in Shikarpur and he earned a lot of respect in the field of poetry, in writing short story, drama and novels as well in Sindhi language.

Speaking on the occasion, speakers including retired Professor Wazir Ali Mahar, Nasim Bukhari.