Agha Ali comes out in support of Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who essays the lead role of Halime Sultan in Dirilis: Ertugrul, received support from Pakistani singer-actor Agha Ali after some of his fellow stars opposed her becoming a brand ambassador for a Pakistani company. The Band Khirkiyan actor turned to Instagram and wrote, “Actors hamesha international hona Pasand karty hain…you feel great when you get an offer from another country… and when a foreign star gets signed by a Pakistani brand….some people start to act and write stuff as if they’d come here and steal our jobs and projects.” He went on to say, “Allah any apkay naseeb main jo likha hai us say an ziada milega na kam (Whatever Allah has written in your fortune, you will get it). Let’s outsiders feel welcomed here.”