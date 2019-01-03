Aggressive Indian designs threat to regional peace: Buzdar

Staff Reporter

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here today. Both the leaders strongly condemned Indian state-sponsored terrorism in occupied Kashmir and incidents of unprovoked firing at the line of control (LOC) by Indian army.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that unabated incidents of firing by Indian army at the LOC is highly condemnable adding that continued silence of the international conscience over most atrocious cruelties of occupied Indian armed forces against unarmed Kashmiri civilians is deplorable. The PTI government has exposed the Indian cruelties at every level as aggressive Indian designs are a continued threat to the regional peace, he added.

While talking with reference to the development of southern Punjab, the Chief Minister said that cabinet meetings will be held in other divisions after Bahawalpur division. Steps have been started to improve the entry and exit points of Multan and other southern Punjab divisions, he said. Meanwhile, a separate secretariat for the southern Punjab will be established from next financial year. A separate annual development program will be maintained for southern Punjab and the promises made with people of southern areas of the province will be fulfilled at every cost, he said.

He said that a project of establishing the cancer hospital in Multan is under consideration. In addition to it, backward areas will also be developed and all the decisions are made with mutual consultations. Our agenda is public service and a sovereign Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is our destination, he said.

Talking on the occasion, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has highlighted the core issue of Kashmir at every forum. The PTI government believes in maintaining brotherly relations with all the countries of the world but no compromise will be made on solidarity and sovereignty of the country, he added. Federal parliamentary secretary Makhdoom Zain Qureshi was also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Kanwal Shauzab MNA, Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari MPA and the PTI leader Rai Hassan Nawaz also held meetings with the Chief Minister at his office, here today. Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that he will visit every district and tehsil of the province. He said that long-awaited problems of Ahmadpur East will be solved on priority basis and repair and maintenance of roads, improvement of sewerage system and restoration of parks will be done as well.

