Aggression leads to violence

A state of mind where one gets reckless that he or she likely to attack or confront, is basically called aggression. Though the world is touching the height of modernization but still it has failed to overcome the growing aggression among people especially among our youth and the worst consequences are faced that this aggression leads to extremism which creates violence. The world is witnessing some serious setbacks of aggression after the most brutal events, World War I and World War II , but the process of aggression and violence was there even in primitive times. But in the present era, the signs of brutality are observed among teenagers, analysis shows that mostly such inhuman activities are done by young children and after the thorough study it is proved that new generation is growing up with aggressive behaviour that leads to violence.

So prompt attention should be paid in order to eradicate such evil disease from the people. Firstly awareness campaign must be launched to let people know about it and then much focused attention should be paid on education and character building of young children. Only then, our world would be a safe place to live with peace and harmony.

BILAL RASHEED

Karachi

Related