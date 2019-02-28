Aggression and swift response

Pakistan has acted promptly to demonstrate its resolve to defend itself against any aggression or misadventure by shooting down two Indian aircraft and arresting a pilot. This was in line with the firm declaration of the leadership of the country that it is now India’s turn to wait for our response to the aggression its forces committed against Pakistan by violating its air-space and jettisoning bombs on this side of the border. Indian leadership and media are projecting the air-space violation as a targeted operation against, what they alleged, terrorist training camps, claiming to have killed over three hundred of them.

Instead of going for a knee-jerk reaction, Pakistani leadership has demonstrated maturity in analyzing the entire situation cool-mindedly and giving a balanced response to Indian violation of Pakistan’s territorial sovereignty. While giving a firm response, Pakistan made it sure that it was not seen as escalating the already volatile situation and was just acting in self-defence, to which it was entitled to under international law. After a meeting of the National Security Committee, which deliberated the emerging situation at length, the civil and the military leadership sent an unequivocal message that a response will come at a time and point of our choosing, which clearly means it is no more a question whether or not to give a befitting reply but when and where. The operation carried out by Pakistan Air Force is in line with national aspirations as reflected by universal condemnation of the aggression by the entire spectrum of Pakistani society and the firm resolve expressed by people of Pakistan not to allow India to go unpunished for its intrusion. At the same time, Islamabad has also, once again, established its peace credentials by announcing to engage the international community over India’s provocative and aggressive posture threatening regional peace and security. Wars never solve problems and instead add to tension and hostilities but India must be made to realize that it committed a serious blunder by taking Pakistan capability and the will to defend itself. It may also be pointed out that statements and actions of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were reflective of the famous proverb “Baghal mein chhurri, moun mein ram, ram” (a sweet tongue but the hand ready to stab in the back. Publically, he was conveying an impression that India would take revenge of Pulwama attack diplomatically and economically but as he was making this declaration his forces might have been fine tuning plans for aggression, which clearly means indulgence in deceptive tactics. His objective obviously was, to surprise Pakistan but credit goes to Pakistan Air Force, which was fully alert to thwart designs of the enemy. However, crossing Line of Control is one thing and going right up to Balakot and drop bombs there is something quite different and our forces should have taught invaders a lesson.

No doubt, Indians were not able to inflict any damage in men and material on Pakistan but the very fact that they did try to do so is unforgiveable. Pakistan has wisely devised its strategy of responding to the situation in an appropriate manner – give a response at a time and place of its choice, expose hollowness of Indian claims that it struck terrorist camp by giving blanket permission to media and members of the international community to visit the site and sensitize the global community about India’s real designs. PAF has earned kudos by undertaking a successful mission that conveyed a clear message to India that Pakistan would not take any intrusion or hegemonic act lightly. In case of further escalation by India, it should be left to the defence forces to react and respond as the nation is fully united behind them. The Government should, however, embark upon a diplomatic offensive to counter Indian propaganda against Pakistan and the conspiracy to obstruct the country’s march on the road to economic prosperity. The very fact that two days before the Indian aggression, the US President talked about India preparing for something big should be an eye-opener for our leadership as it means Washington was on board and the violation took place with its knowledge and tacit approval. This seems to be part of the US strategy to squeeze and pressurize Pakistan despite the fact that Islamabad has been playing lead role devising some face-saving mechanism for the US for its exit from the messy situation in Afghanistan. It is also a fact that India and some other countries are finding it difficult to digest the reality of CPEC as it opens prospects for rapid progress and development of Pakistan, getting rid of ignominious reliance on others. These are also testing times for the Foreign Office to safeguard the country’s interest in a highly tricky situation. It may also be pointed out that people of Pakistan were already apprehensive of Pakistan giving tacit approval for India attending the OIC moot as guest of honour but they will react forcefully if India actually attends even after carrying out aggression against a member state of the OIC. Pakistan should take up the issue with the OIC Secretariat and member countries and tell them in plain words that it would boycott the meeting if India was welcomed in whatever capacity. The Government has done well in convening the joint session of Parliament which would help forge a dignified stand by Pakistan to address the challenge. But reaction of people of Pakistan is a clear testimony that India cannot and will not be able to terrorize them.

Share on: WhatsApp