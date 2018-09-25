Aggravating water crisis

Pakistan would not have been facing acute water crisis which is further aggravating with every passing day had it not signed Indus Water Treaty with India on September 19, 1960 which was brokered by the World Bank at the instance of the USA. Under the Treaty, which Pakistan had signed rather blindly without caring about its national interests and surrendered three of its rivers to India in a gold plate. India had paid Rs 84 crore for these rivers but Pakistan got nothing out of this money as this amount was adjusted against India’s contribution towards resettlement works.

Had the multi-purpose Kalabagh Dam been constructed in the 1960s and not brushed aside and ignored by the then rulers for building Tarbela Dam located in NWFP. Kalabagh Dam was to be taken up after Tarbela Dam though research and investigation on Kalabagh Dam was being undertaken since early 1950s and it was located in the Punjab. Had the officials heading Indus Water Commission of Pakistan were not blind to India’s continuously constructing dams even on Pakistani rivers Chenab and Indus and objected to those Indian dams much earlier than these reached top levels. Such delayed action only caused Pakistan losing at arbitration stage every now and then.

Had the political leadership of NWFP and Sindh not objected to construction of multi-purpose Kalabagh Dam merely on political grounds. Political leadership of these two provinces are on record to have said that since they had opposed Kalabagh Dam publicly so they cannot support it despite there being noting wrong technically with it. Somehow, hostile political leadership have labelled Kalabagh Dam as Kala meaning curse. The moment anyone mentions Kalabagh Dam, those against it come out with hostile statements. How long petty vested, biased, selfish and political interests will continue to take preference over the national interests.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

