AGEGA calls off sit-in

The leadership of All Punjab Government Employees Grand Alliance including Central President Ch. Muhammad Sarfaraz and Chairman Sultan Mujadadi has called off the sit-in, after the announcement of 25 percent special allowance for the government

employees by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The leadership of AGEGA has also expressed gratitude to the chief minister, Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik and Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari for the 25 percent special allowance.

They said that the chief minister has won hearts of government employees. The negotiation with Raja Basharat and Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari have cleared their doubts and now their reservations stood addressed.

They said that Minister Law and Additional Chief Secretary have directed to issue the notification in the next week on which leadership of AGEGA called off their sit-in.