Aged father of five disabled children appeals for help

Gul Hammad Farooqi

Chitral

A 75-year-old destitute person in Chitral is living a miserable life by looking after his five disabled children for the last 40 years, but the poor family hasn’t received the help which it deserves. The elderly person, Syed Hameed, has five children who are all disabled by birth and they cannot speak or walk. Syed Hameed lives in Ashriat Union Council of Darosh tehsil. The poor man is a widower and he also fulfils the responsibility of cooking food for his children. He can contacted on phone number 0320-9291597 for his help.

Syed Hamid said while talking to this scribe that he used to work as a labor when he was healthy and young, but he cannot do work in 75 years age. He said his eldest son Ahmed Hussain is 40-year-old.