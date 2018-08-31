Age relaxation in SPSC

At a time when the country, especially Sindh, is reeling from the adverse effects of sluggish growth and thousands of people are struggling to find good employment opportunities, the upper age limit of the recently announced Combined Competitive Exams (CCE) 2019 has only increased its woes. The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) advertised about hundreds of positions according to which the upper age limit for unemployed candidates is 30. This has left thousands of unemployed aspirants dejected as current age limit has made them ineligible for the exam. The candidates are gearing up to go to the court to get a reprieve in this case. The exam has a history of being marred by mismanagement and unexplained delays.

For instance, exams commence by the gap of 4 years as happened in CCE-2013. The age limit of 30 is justified only if the government conducts exams regularly unlike the current practice. The irregular exams do not only deprive the candidates to sit for the exam, but also deny several students the chance to avail all three attempts. In all other provinces, the candidates get a chance to appear thrice, but in Sindh most candidates do not get to sit in the exam at all. The higher authorities must increase the age limit to 35.

SIDRA SIYAL

Hyderabad

Share on: WhatsApp