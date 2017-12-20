AGE partners with EGC to excel in cable market

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A.G.E Industries Pvt. Ltd a trusted name in the Cable Industry in Pakistan, has now partnered with the Elahi Group of Companies (EGC) with the objective of increasing investments in their infrastructure to further excel in the cable industry after its acquisition of M/s Steel Complex Pvt Limited Pakistan’s leading aluminium conductor wire & PC Stand manufacturer.

The Elahi Group of Companies has decided to invest in A.G.E Industries and will bring its long-serving expertise to the organization. With this partnership, A.G.E is poised to becoming a formidable force in the cable industry utilizing Elahi Group’s expertise and specialization in supply chain business segment. EGC’s expertise include; procurement of raw materials for different manufacturing concerns including steel & aluminium wires, house hold appliances, transformer industry and food products, inventory management, storage and logistics of huge volumes.

A.G.E. Industries (Pvt) Ltd was established in 1968, and has been a trusted name in cable industry ever since. A.G.E. Cables is manufactured as per British Standard Specification (BSS) and International Electro Technical Commission Standard (IEC), Geneva, Switzerland. The group has also been awarded ISO: 9001-2008 and ISO: 1400-2004 certifications. A.G.E Industries is the first company in Pakistan to produce XLPE cable on triple Extrusion line.

Faisal Yousaf Zia, CEO of A.G.E Industries and Yazdani Zia, his Director, both feel that this is the right strategic fit for the company to propel it into the next stage of development for A.G.E, leveraging EGCs’ expertise and specialization in a variety of segments, especially in steel & aluminium wires.

The CEO of EGC Danish Elahi stated: “This partnership between Elahi Group and A.G.E Industries is a significant step taken towards the growth of both the enterprises. EGC has been operating in Pakistan for over four decades and has a strong track record with suppliers, creditors, and customers. EGC enjoys a relationship of trust and immense respect with all stake holders, and we look forward to the same with A.G.E.”