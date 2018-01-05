Against Prophet’s teachings

Talaq (TT), as practised in India, is against the principles of the Holy Quran and the law of the land. By merely pronouncing Triple Talaq verbally or through social media is sinful because the man violates the sanctity of marriage and dehumanises the woman. What type of religious teaching is this for Muslim men? Most Muslim countries have discarded Triple Talaq and sections within the Indian Muslim community do not follow it.

Why should Muslim women suffer the consequences with no alimony at all throughout their life? The Holy Bible tells us that “What God has put together let no man asunder” (Mark 10:9). This means that when a couple gets married, God is the one that puts them together, and no man should try to separate them.

JUBEL DCRUZ

India