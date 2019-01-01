Again no performance

Pakistan did not play well again. First test match against South Africa, Pakistan did not perform well in batting especially no one could bat well except Babar and Azhar Ali.

They both played really well and maintained the score of Pakistan team otherwise Pakistan was not to pass through 100 plus because no one could score well. Captain Sarfaraz did not play well rather a very poor performance by Sarfaraz. Zero in both innings. I think sarfaraz needs a rest from captaincy especially from test captaincy. Only it seems that Sarfaraz is a good captain in T20s.

Therefore, management may take serious decision about the captaincy of Sarfaraz. On the other hand, Pakistan batsmen including Sarfaraz with a leading role should pay full attention on batting of Pakistan. We need good batsmen who play long innings with calm and patience. Now, second test match is coming up, i think Pakistan management would pay full attention to Pakistan team for their performance. Hope for betterment in Pakistan team.

ABDUL WADOOD

Lahore

