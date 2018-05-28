Afzal urges political parties to work for strengthening economy

Islamabad

Minister of State for Finance, Rana Muhammad Afzal has urged political parties particularly Opposition to work for strengthening economy and democracy.

“We should collectively focus on increasing growth rate rather to engage themselves with non-issues,” he said while talking to a private news channel.

Toppling the leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), had derailed the stock exchange, which was the set back for the country, he said.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf’s progress in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, he said that the party had ruined the infrastructure in the province.

He said that Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf government could not control the corruption in the area.

To a question , he said that main issue of the country was economy and democracy which must be addressed with collective efforts of all the political parties.

To another question, Rana M Afzal said the present government did not send Musharraf out of this country, it was the court orders which allow him to go from here.—APP