GILGIT – The federal government appointed Afzal Mahmood Butt as the new Inspector-General (IG) of Gilgit Baltistan on Wednesday amid rapid changes in the provincial administration of the sparsely populated province.

A notification issued by Establishment Division confirmed Afzal Mahmood Butt’s appointment as the top cop of Gilgit Baltistan.

“Dar Ali Khan Khattak, a BS-20 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, is transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division, with immediate effect, and until further orders,” the notification reads.

A separate notification said Afzal Mahmood Butt, a BS-20 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under the Government of Punjab, is transferred and posted as the inspector general of police, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect until further orders.