Afzal lauds role of chambers for promoting, facilitating economic activities

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister of State for Finance, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan Monday appreciated the role of chambers of commerce and industry for promoting and facilitating economic activities and extending support in government’s efforts for development.

He said this while attending the Round Table Conference on Charter of Economy arranged by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) in coordination with Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SPDI) and Center for International Private Enterprises (CIPE) here.

The minister said the suggestions put forth by the chamber had due significance in policy formulation and future planning, a statement issued said.

During the conference the participants from different fields of business shared their views and suggestions for the betterment of trade and industry in the country and measures they expected from the government in this regard.

They also discussed their problems which could be resolved with support from the government. They particularly emphasized lowering of the tax rates and expanding the tax base.

The role of China Pakistan Economic Corridor in boosting the national economy and its impact on commerce and trade was also discussed during the conference.

There was also extensive discussion on development of agriculture sector and the measures to increase export earnings of Pakistan.

The minister later had a interactive session with the participants of the conference on the steps taken so far by the PML-N government for uplift of the economy.

He said in line with its charter, the PML-N government had always advocated the concept of formulating the Charter of Economy to be followed by all the political parties.

He also stressed the need for a joint efforts from the traders and businessmen to promote trade and commerce and generate employment opportunities.

A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) led by Asad Mashadi separately called on the finance minister and apprised him of their budget proposals regarding industry.

The delegation invited the minister to visit the chamber’s offices and also requested him to attend the All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference International (APCPCI) at Gwadar in March.

The minister accepted the invitation and also assured the delegation of his full support for the efforts aimed at promoting trade and commerce in the country.