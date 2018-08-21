Afzal Haider assumes charge of interim PCB chairman

Karachi

The Election Commissioner for the Pakistan Cricket Board Justice (retd) Syed Afzal Haider has taken charge as interim chairman of the board after Najam Sethi’s resignation.

Haider — who is tasked with conducting elections for the new chairman of the board — will inform the PCB’s Board of Governors (BoG) about the procedure and schedule for elections on the next working day, after Eidul Azha holidays.

PM nominates ex-ICC president Ehsan Mani to fill Sethi’s shoes

According to constitution of PCB, the election commissioner has to conduct elections for new chairman within four weeks.

Earlier Sethi had resigned from his post as PCB chairman after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan took oath as the new prime minister of the country.

Soon after the resignation tendered by Najam Sethi, Premier Khan nominated former International Cricket Council (ICC) President Ehsan Mani as the new chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Speaking to Express News, Haider stated that after the entire BoG have confirmed their availability the schedule for elections will be announced.

