Afzal Guru’s son greeted on success in 12th class exams

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) and the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) have congratulated Ghalib Afzal, the son of Shaheed Muhammad Afzal Guru, on his tremendous success in 12th class exams.

A DFP delegation led by Engineer Farooq Ahmed Khan visited Baramulla, the hometown of Shaheed Muhammad Afzal Guru, and spent some time with Ghalib Afzal. The delegation told him that his better education was a dream of his father so he should work hard to accomplish his father’s dream.

Hurriyat leader, Zafar Akbar Butt, accompanied by Javed Kashmiri, Sameer Ahmad, Abdul Qadeer and coordinator Abdul Rouf visited Baramulla and congratulated Ghalib on his meritorious success in the 12th class exam.

Felicitating the family, Zafar Akbar said that the people of Kashmir would never forget the unparalleled sacrifices rendered by this family for the Kashmir cause.—KMS