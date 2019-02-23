PUNJAB Government has launched ‘Insaf Afternoon Schools’ programme to provide education to the out-of-school children, while revising Urdu as medium of instruction, with English as subject up to primary level education in the province. Inaugurating new education policy of the schools education department entitled ‘the new deal 2018-23’ at a ceremony in Lahore on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that modern trends like science, technology, engineering, arts and math will be introduced at the middle level.

The new education policy of the province, if implemented in letter and spirit, has the potential to bring about a meaningful change in the sector. Launching of afternoon school project was overdue in view of rising number of students and inability of the successive governments to open new schools as per requirements of different areas. By introducing evening school concept, the Government would be able to save money and utilize existing facilities to the optimum level. We would also suggest that buildings of public sector educational institutions may also be allowed to be used by private sector parties with good reputation in the field. Renting out of the buildings along with lab and other facilities could help generate significant revenue for the cash starved government and on the other hand the private sector would be able to establish schools with minimum investment, thereby brightening the prospects of reducing fee meaningfully. However, launching of evening schools must not mean goodbye to establishment of schools in far-flung areas where students have to travel miles to attend schools and that too in rainy, winter and summer seasons. Introduction of Urdu as medium of instruction up to primary level is understandably motivated by the desire to allow children to comprehend things easily but science subjects should be taught in English because of their universal importance and growing competition, otherwise students of public sector institutions would be at disadvantageous position throughout their career.

