After viral ‘Formula 1’ blunder, another gaffe of Nida Yasir leaves netizens rolling in laughter

KARACHI – TV show host Nida Yasir brings back the homour as another Faux Pas of Good Morning Pakistan anchor sends the internet in frenzy.

The recent clip grabbed the attention of social media users as Wrong No. actor appeared on Shoaib Akhtar’s new talk show, The Shoaib Akhtar Show, on OTT platform. A part of the clip saw the host asking questions about the 1992 World Cup which left netizens amused.

It happened again as the noted TV host made a fool of herself as she never leaves the internet disappointed.

When did Pakistan win the World Cup in 1992? Shoaib asked a simple yet fiddly question that made Nida baffled as she could not figure out the historic moment when Men in Green outclassed England to claim its first World Cup title.

The confused responded ‘In 2006’ and then turns to host Shahista Lodhi to get some ‘expert adivse’. The clip soon went viral and even appeared in trends as people poked fun at her.

What is wrong with Nida Yasir? 😂😂pic.twitter.com/T4HzVA1u2j — Saith Abdullah (@SaithAbdullah99) February 15, 2023

Reacting to the hilarity of the clip, a user said “Is Nida really like this in real life?”

Others called her “Queen of memes, who never disappoint.”

Social media reactions:

there's no way Nida Yasir is this dumb pic.twitter.com/LFS7dDfdCs — rafay // رافع (@iamrafayasif) February 15, 2023

It's funny how this picture literally represents Nida Yasir pic.twitter.com/j3l6eKDKXT — Arfa. (@highonghum) February 15, 2023