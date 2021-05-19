After success in Karachi, first free mobile restaurant starts serving food in Islamabad

AAA Associates, a leading group of companies, and Jafaria Disaster Management Cell (JDC Foundation) jointly launched the first-ever free mobile restaurant to provide 3-time meal services to the needy and the deserving population of Islamabad.

According to a statement issued Wednesday, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and former Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari were the chief guests at the launching ceremony.

They lauded the AAA Associates and JDC Foundation for taking up the initiative after its successful launch in Karachi.

AAA Associates has partnered to fund the noble cause of JDC free food programme initiative by successfully setting up the world’s largest Free Mobile Restaurant outside the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

After the successful launch of Free Mobile restaurant in Karachi, JDC Collaborated with AAA Associates to extend its Free food program initiative to other cities by carrying out similar activity for underprivileged population of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The multi-wheeler food-loaded vehicle will be utilized to make good quality and hygienically cooked food reachable to everyone throughout the whole year.

It can provide 3 times meals for 15,000 people on daily basis. The visitors will be served with variety of food and beverages prepared by a team of professional chefs to serve the deprived community in the most dignified manner.

The facility not only serves the visitors with variety of dishes but also allow them to take food for their families at home.

They have praised the initiative of AAA Associates & JDC for arranging the ‘free mobile restaurant’ as it compliments Government’s vision of Hunger free Pakistan.

The Initiative resonate with Prime Minister Imran Khan vision to eradicate Hunger by providing free food and shelter to deprived section of our society.

Speaking on the occasion, AAA Associates’ Managing Director Lt. Col (R) Shahzad Ali Kiani said, “We feel honoured to be part of such a noble cause that provides us with an opportunity to serve humanity.

AAA Associates has been in forefront of reaching out to deprived communities in time of need.

As we have grown to a leading group of companies of Pakistan, we take it as our responsibility to bring prosperity within our community especially those who have been neglected over time.

We’ll continue our support to bring an end to hunger in Pakistan” AAA Chairman Shiekh Fawad Bashir also shares his views “AAA Associates was created with an aim to revolutionize the industry by creating such business units that are profitable and at the same time socially responsible towards their community.

We intend to create a culture in which a business community is equally sensitive towards well-being of their surroundings and not limited in profit making practices.

I’m glad we are heading towards the right direction and this collaboration with JDC will be a step towards our ambition of socially responsible Business community of Pakistan”