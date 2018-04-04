After shutdown, JRL calls for public protests today

Srinagar

A day after the call of the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) for complete shutdown on 03 April 2018 it renewed its call for public protests after Zuhar prayers on Wednesday 04th April against the killing of 17 persons including 04 civilians in South Kashmir on Sunday. The JRL said that the resistance leadership will march towards Shopian on Wednesday to express sympathy and solidarity with the family of deceased.

“Kashmir has been turned a land of massacres and south of Kashmir especially Shopian Tral, Pulwama, Kkulgam, Anantnag into killing fields drenched in the blood of its natives mostly young boys.

This is the same place where from the ruling PDP claims people voted for it and this is their response to that.

As many as 13 local militants, 4 civilians and 3 Army personnel were killed on Sunday in different encounters in south Kashmir areas of Shopian and Anantnag. The mayhem triggered protests in many parts of the Valley resulting injuries to hundreds of people in clashes between protestors and government forces.—OK