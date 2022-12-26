After LHC, IHC too seeks report on gifts received by officials since 1947

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday issued a notice to the cabinet division seeking a report to be submitted within a month on gifts received by the country’s presidents and prime minister since its inception in 1947.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC heard a petition filed by Abuzar Salman Niazi. Advocate Wasim Abid appeared in court on behalf of the petitioner.

During the hearing, the advocate said that the petitioner had asked for the details of gifts given by other countries to the presidents and prime ministers. However, he added, the cabinet division refused to provide the information saying that such information was classified.

The IHC directed Deputy Attorney General Syed Ahsan Raza to provide the petitioner with the information if the records were available.

At this, Raza said that such information should be available on the website, adding that there won’t be any records before 1990.

The court then adjourned the hearing and sought the report from the cabinet division in a month.

In a similar case last week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) sought details of gifts obtained from the Toshakhana since 1947. The LHC head a plea seeking direction to quarters concerned to provide details of dignitaries, bureaucrats, and officials who had obtained the gifts.

Justice Asim Hafeez of the LHC directed the government’s lawyer, who appeared in the court, to submit details before the court by January 16 and said that the LHC will decide whether or not the details are to be kept secret

