After Italy’s tragedy, another three Pakistanis die in Libya boat wreck

ISLAMABAD – As scores of people, including Pakistanis, died in a boat accident in southern Italy, another three from a South Asian country lost their lives in a similar tragedy near Libya’s Benghazi city.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the deaths of Pakistanis. “In an earlier, separate tragic incident, 3 Pakistani nationals perished in a boat wreck near Benghazi, Libya,” the statement said.

Foreign Office while announcing the deaths, confirmed that the Pakistani Embassy is helping the repatriation process of the deceased.

Dozens of migrants lost their lives, including an infant as a vessel, which carried 200 people, broke apart near the port city of Calabria, southern Italy on Sunday.

Foreign Officials confirmed that with great sorrow, two Pakistanis have lost their lives in the tragic incident of the boat wreck off the coast of Italy.

Law enforcers in Italy claimed arresting three people for trafficking the migrants on the vessel that could not make it to the shore.