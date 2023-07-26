Pakistani men wowed the world with a wide range of talent, and now they are turning heads with charming looks and ‘Romeo personality’, as the matter gains traction as several women from foreign countries continue to travel to Pakistan to find the love of their lives.

This week, a 35-year-old Indian woman traveled to Pakistan to find her lover and in the meanwhile, another couple met in Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chinese national decided to find her better half in neighboring country and she decided to move to the Upper Dir valley of KPK to marry her lover. Gao Fang, a resident of North Chinese region, has allegedly embraced Islam and she will tie the knot with Javed, who lives in the Samar Bagh area.

It has been learnt that Javed hailed from the Bajaur district, but is living with an uncle in Lower Dir, a mountainous region.

After getting the information, police provided security to Chinese woman and limits her movement in light of security concerns.

These lovers met on social media app Snapchat and were committed for three years. The girl entered Pakistan through the Sost border, which lies near Khunjerab Pass. The girl then moved to KP via the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Fang, now named Kiswa, converted to Islam and plans to marry a Pakistani lover.