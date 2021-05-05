After Hajr-e-Aswad, Saudi Arabia releases unseen images of Maqam-e-Ibrahim

For the first time, Saudi Arabia has released high-resolution pictures of Maqam-e-Ibrahim, enthralling Muslim community around the world amid holy month of Ramadan.

The close-up images were taken using the latest imaging technology, said the Saudi administration in a tweet shared on Wednesday.

The Maqam-e-Ibrāhim (Station of Ibrahim) is a small square stone associated with Ibrahim (A.S), Hazrat Ismail (A.S) and their building of the Kaaba. The imprint on the stone came from Ibrahim’s feet.

Detailed Pictures of Maqam e Ibrahim (Station of Abraham) taken recently. pic.twitter.com/4w7U8MgSuK — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) May 5, 2021

A day earlier, Saudi officials shared crystal clear close-up photographs of the Hajr-e-Aswad (sacred Black Stone) of the Ka’aba in Makkah for the first time in history.

The close-up images, which have a resolution of up to 49,000 megapixels, took 7 hours to take, according to a statement released by the Saudi information ministry on Monday.

Since the Black Stone is a “piece of Jannah, and the first-ever high-resolution pictures reflect how beautiful paradise will be…” he said.

According to Al-Arabiya News, Hajr-e-Aswad is located in the eastern corner of the Ka’aba and is believed to be a whole that can be seen set in a silver encasement, but it is simply made up of eight tiny rocks that were molded together using Arabic frankincense.

The smallest stone is no more than 1 cm in diameter, while the largest is no more than 2 cm. The pure silver encasement only acts as a protective device for the holy stone.

The Black Stone was given to Prophet Abraham by the angel Gabriel and raised in the Ka’aba by him, according to history books. The stone is said to have fallen from the heavens.

