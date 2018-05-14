After BISP . . .

After introducing BISP (Benazir Income Support Programme) another achievement of PPP Sindh government is to introduce the (UCBPRP) Union Council Poverty Reduction Programme, which works for poorest rural women of Khairpur, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Badin and Umerkot districts. The UCBPRP working under (SRSO) Sindh Rural Support Organization, set-up by Sindh government with the total budget of 5 billion, the programme components included 39808 women’s organisation by community Investment Fund (CIF) to each women organization for small investments up to 100,000 to 300,000 per woman for home based business. This programme has trained vocational trainers up to 32244 persons & 8599 units, it grants financial assistance around 30708 poorest village women who now stands their own feet.

Initially in 2009 it started from 2 districts of Sindh i.e. Kashmore and Shikarpur with an outlay of Rs 2.9 billion. The aim is to improve the living standard & quality of poorest women. 1. Income generating grant to poor women for purchasing livestock. 2. Small loans given as a revolving funds providing enterprise and for agriculture up to Rs. 25000. 3. Vocational Training by UCBPRP like beautician, tailoring, handy crafts etc. Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari because of uniqueness of women empowerment completely own UCBPRP implemented for the under privileged rural areas women to provide them financial assistance through Government of Sindh.

Women of these 6 districts have shown keen interest to uplift their living standard through vocational training skill that will contribute towards labour force but most important factor is connecting these trained with the needs of market (majority of them are trained in traditional culture skill of handicrafts, embroidery, dress making and stitching mostly get self employment.

This was the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to empower rural women to get respect in society by economic empowerment. This is another success story by PPP government after BISP (Benazir Income Support Programme) and implementing by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who really now fulfilling his mother’s dream through UCBPRP which more than 6 lac women of 6 district of Sindh Stand on her own fact by empowering financially. Now this is an another dream of Chairman PPP Bilawal that this UCBPRP will start in every district of Sindh & then all over Pakistan. Women empowerment is the only way of success of any country and nation.

HUMERA ALWANI

Makli, Thatta

