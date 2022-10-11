After 6 years, Court reserves verdict in Barrister Fahad Malik murder case

Islamabad: An Islamabad-based court on Tuesday reserved its verdict in the murder case of Barrister Fahad Malik after six years.

The verdict will be announced by Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani on October 18.

Barrister Fahad Malik was murdered on August 15, 2016, in a shooting on a busy road in Islamabad. Malik was leaving Shalimar police station after duty, acting for a client, when his car was stopped, and he was showered with bullets.

Three accused — Raja Arshad, Nauman Khokar, and Raja Hashim Khan — were taken into custody on murder charges. Arshad was caught at the Torkham border by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as he attempted to flee to Afghanistan a few days after the murder.

In May 2019, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge, Syed Kausar Abbas Zaidi, granted bail to Arshad – the primary accused – when the murder trial was in its final stage. However, it was later suspended by the IHC.