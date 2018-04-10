After 2018 polls, Imran will say waiting for 2023 polls: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD : Responding to the question pertaining to Imran Khan’s statement that he was waiting for this match (2018 elections) since 22 years, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Maryam Nawaz on Monday taunted that Imran Khan would say the same after 2023 elections.

She uttered these articulations after registering appearance before accountability court in graft references.

Maryam said, “He [read Imran Khan] will say the same after 2018 elections that he is waiting for 2023 elections.

On the other hand, Captain (rtd) Safdar forecasted that Ch Nisar would not leave the party. He urged masses to fully participate in general polls 2018.

Orignally published by NNI