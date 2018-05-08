After 15 funeral prayers in a row, Saddam laid to rest

Shopian

After fifteen back-to-back funerals continuing from Sunday evening, Hizb’s poster boy Burhan Wani’s close aide and top Hizb commander, Saddam Padder, was laid to rest in district Shopian on Monday morning. Attendees were quite grim-faced, determined to fight on for freedom of Kashmir.

Locals told Rising Kashmir that multiple-funerals were held for Saddam on Monday afternoon.

They said that since morning of Monday, several more funerals were held for the slain Saddam. They said that roughly over fifteen funerals were held for the Saddam since last evening.

One of the locals informed Rising Kashmir that score of Kashmiri youth appeared on the scene since Sunday evening and offered gun salute to their fallen comrade.

Rising Kashmir has learnt that last funeral for Saddam was held at 9.45 am Monday.

Amid anti-India, pro-freedom and gun salutes, Saddam was laid to rest at his native village in Heff, Shopian.—RK