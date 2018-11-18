After 100 days: Planning for the future

Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman FRS N. I., H.I., S.I., T.I.

WITH the first 100 days now coming to an end, Imran Khan can be rightly proud that a good beginning has been made. The most important of the achievements have been the steps taken to put the economy back on track with visits of the PM and his team to China and Saudi Arabia, and the ongoing negotiations with IMF underway.

We now need to look ahead at a change of directions so that Pakistan can transition to a knowledge economy and ride the new wave of progress that is offered by the 4th Industrial revolution. This revolution that is upon us is fundamentally different from the previous revolutions in that it is based on a wide range of disruptive innovations that will destroy many existing business models as it involves a fusion of physical, digital and biological worlds. It will affect all economies and industries and even replace human interventions with far more intelligent machines that will be capable of learning by themselves in second what we learn in a life time, and evolving constantly. The technological revolution that has already begun is about to fundamentally alter the manner in which we live, work, and interact with one another. The transformation that is about to occur is nothing like that ever witnessed before and most industries may close down if they cannot adapt and adopt to the new realities.

The manner in which industry has been disrupted by the advent of new technologies may be seen by the following few examples. Just 20 years ago, Kodak had 170,000 employees and sold about 85% of photographic paper worldwide. The advent of digital cameras destroyed Kodak and the company went bankrupt within a few years as it failed to adjust to the new realities. The same thing is now about to happen in a variety of fields, including the automobile industry. You will no longer need to own a car. You will just phone an autonomous VEHICLE that will appear on your door within minutes and drive you safely to your destination with the minimum of hassle, and no parking requirements. Most automobile manufacturers will go out of business, and new companies such as Tesla will emerge and take over the industry. With 90-95% fewer cars on the roads, the very nature of cities will change.

The number of road accidents, which are one accident per 100,000 km, will drop to one accident per 10 million km, and over a million lives will be saved from car accidents each year. Car insurance companies will also vanish as there will be hardly any such insurance needed.

The software industry,will be responsible for many of these disruptions. For instance, Uber is just a software tool and the company does not own any cars but it is now the largest taxi company in the world, putting many taxi companies in many countries out of business. Similarly Airbnb is the biggest hotel company in the world, but it does not own any hotels. In the US, many lawyers are finding it difficult to get jobs as IBM Watson is offering legal advice with 90% accuracy at a fraction of what it costs from human lawyers which has only 70% accuracy.

This means that most lawyers will no longer be needed. Similarly IBM Watson is able to diagnose cancer with four times greater accuracy than human nurses In competitions with cancer specialists, Watson was found to be superior to cancer specialists in diagnosing and prescribing suitable medicines to cancer patients. So the face of the medical profession is also about to change. It has been predicted that within 10 years, computers will become far more intelligent than human beings and replace many tasks undertaken by humans.

The cost of electricity will sharply decrease too with the exponential drop in price of solar cells. Already electricity can be produced at 0.3 cents /kWh (Rs. 4 per unit approx.) so that one can desalinate a cubic meter of water (about 265 gallons) for only Rs. 8. This cost will drastically reduce with lower prices of solar cells resulting in an abundance of water produced through mass desalination plants running on solar energy.

Another field that has come to the fore is 3D printing. The price of the cheapest 3D printer has come down within a decade from $ 18,000 now to less than $ 200, and a variety of objects are being produced by 3D printing ranging from car spares to shoes, from space vehicle spares to parts of human kidneys and jaw bones.

In China an entire 6 storey building has been constructed by using large 3D printing machines. Regenerative medicine is already beginning to employ stem cell technologies to repair damaged organs, and anti-ageing drugs are being developed that should allow you to live healthy lives to ages of 200 years or longer.

These developments are already occurring and Pakistan must prepare to transition to a strong knowledge economy or it will be left farther behind. To do so we must equip our school students with the highest level competence in mathematics (“Further Maths” equivalent of A-Level students) so that they can have strong foundations for entering into fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Deep Learning, Big data, Bioinformatics, Engineering, cyber security and quantum computing when they enter college.

The present system of colleges has collapsed completely and must be upgraded with highly qualified PhD faculty preparing the students for industry and for university. Colleges, Universities and Centers of Excellence should be upgraded so that they are ranked among the top 100 of the world. This requires a commitment at the highest level.

This drive to transition from our low level agricultural economy to a knowledge economy must therefore be led by the Prime Minister himself. He must also have a team of technocrat Ministers who understand the challenges offered by the new emerging fields and who can take the requisite measures to ride this new huge wave that is coming, rather than be buried under it.

Some basic steps needed in this direction are embedded in a 320 page document entitled “Technology based Industrial Vision and Strategy for Socio-economic Development of Pakistan” that was prepared under my supervision and approved by the Cabinet in August 2007 as the national road map for Pakistan. I presented it to Mr. Imran Khan on 31st August 2018, and he issued orders for its examination and implementation.

It is vitally important that with so many daily distractions at the national level, our primary goal should be to tap into the real wealth of Pakistan, the 100 million youth below age 20, and to empower them with the knowledge and skills so that they can become a powerful force that leads the socio-economic development effort. We are fortunate to have a clear headed and honest Federal Minister of Finance by the side of the Prime Minister, and I am confident that we have abright future head, beyond the first 100 days of the present government.

—The author is the former Federal Minister of Science & Technology & Information Technology, Chairman of Higher Education Commission. Currently he is President of the Network of Academies of Science of OIC Countries (NASIC) and Co-Chairman of UN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation for UNESCAP

