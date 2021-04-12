Aftab assures to analyze possibility of restoring tax back to 0.1pc

Observer Report Karachi

Chief Commissioner Corporate Regional Tax Office (CRTO) Karachi Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Dr. Aftab Imam, after listening to the viewpoint of business community, assured to analyze the issue of higher turnover tax on yarn traders as compared to the profit margin and look into the possibility of restoring it back to 0.1 percent from 1.5 percent in the next budget.

The assurance was given by the Chief Commissioner CRTO at a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) which was attended by President KCCI M. Shariq Vohra, Senior Vice President KCCI Saqib Goodluck, Vice President Shamsul Islam Khan, Former Senior Vice President M. Ibrahim Kasumbi, Chairman Federal Taxation Subcommittee Ibrahim Shamsi, Chairman GST/ SRB Subcommittee Khurram Ajaz Bharara and KCCI Managing Committee Members.